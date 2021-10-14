CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

NYSE CNHI opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter worth $536,061,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,429,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,493,000 after buying an additional 342,204 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,387,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,400,000 after buying an additional 1,806,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,649,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,819,000 after buying an additional 701,826 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

