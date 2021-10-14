CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,106,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406,061 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.00% of CNO Financial Group worth $120,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,803,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,098,000 after purchasing an additional 44,205 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,137,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,477,000 after purchasing an additional 374,663 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.