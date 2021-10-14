Coatue Management LLC Acquires 2,626,049 Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626,049 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Churchill Capital Corp IV worth $101,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 785.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV by 282.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,437,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,654,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

