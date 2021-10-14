Coatue Management LLC Acquires 4,883,219 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Coatue Management LLC raised its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 388.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883,219 shares during the period. Moderna comprises approximately 5.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned 1.52% of Moderna worth $1,442,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 107.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $2,691,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total value of $4,266,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,000 shares of company stock worth $133,921,880 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $8.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.36. The company had a trading volume of 192,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,438,114. The stock has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.50. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.49 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.13.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

