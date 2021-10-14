Coatue Management LLC Acquires 642,750 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642,750 shares during the period. Guardant Health accounts for 1.3% of Coatue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 2.63% of Guardant Health worth $330,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total transaction of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GH traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.28. 51,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,548. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

