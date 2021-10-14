Coatue Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,664 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $23,979,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $2,039,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.
COIN traded up $12.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.36. The stock had a trading volume of 131,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,113. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560.
COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.
About Coinbase Global
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
