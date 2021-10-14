Coatue Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,664 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $23,979,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $2,039,000. Institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

COIN traded up $12.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.36. The stock had a trading volume of 131,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,113. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.00 and a 1-year high of $429.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $4.16. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.38, for a total value of $1,275,630.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 726,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $188,596,025.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 938,604 shares of company stock worth $243,067,560.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

