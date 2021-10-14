Coatue Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its position in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,028 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 3.04% of Oscar Health worth $135,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE OSCR traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 15,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,079. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.30.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $529.28 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $52,094.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, bought 1,074,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.69 per share, with a total value of $13,633,399.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

