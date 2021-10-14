Coatue Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Sunrun comprises approximately 3.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 8.30% of Sunrun worth $953,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $34,895.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.09.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.97. 128,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,211,499. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.