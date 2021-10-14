Coatue Management LLC Has $48.68 Million Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Coatue Management LLC reduced its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,119 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.75% of C3.ai worth $48,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,962,000 after purchasing an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $156,929,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 349.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,835,000 after purchasing an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 2,505.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,072,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Bruce A. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 337,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.38, for a total transaction of $16,659,133.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,135,764 shares of company stock valued at $54,741,374. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AI shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.78.

AI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.74. 26,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,539,076. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $183.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

