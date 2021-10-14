Coatue Management LLC Invests $580.81 Million in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,454,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,805,000. Roblox makes up 2.3% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Roblox at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $5,502,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $6,826,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Altos Ventures Management Inc. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $2,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $407,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 599,220 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,401.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 129,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,379,212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.44. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

