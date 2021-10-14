Coatue Management LLC Invests $7.49 Million in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 101,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,000. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.05% of CureVac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CureVac by 270.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CureVac during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVAC traded up $2.78 on Thursday, reaching $46.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,086. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a PE ratio of -41.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.00. CureVac has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $151.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 price objective on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

