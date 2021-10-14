Coatue Management LLC Invests $769.81 Million in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,332,361 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,807,000. UiPath makes up 3.0% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned about 2.23% of UiPath as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,271. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,561,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,427 shares of company stock worth $27,289,358 in the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PATH traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.02. 67,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,153,465. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.51.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PATH shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.81.

UiPath Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.