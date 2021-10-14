Coatue Management LLC Makes New Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 241,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,080,000. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.14% of Doximity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Doximity during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Doximity news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,247 shares in the company, valued at $5,643,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Doximity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Shares of DOCS stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.30. The stock had a trading volume of 25,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,930. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.15.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

