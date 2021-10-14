Coatue Management LLC Purchases 131,586 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,586 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Datadog worth $100,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 106.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.71. The stock had a trading volume of 91,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of -916.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $156.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 314,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $45,149,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.25, for a total transaction of $826,875.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 97,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,260,491 shares of company stock worth $304,463,465 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.38.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

