Coatue Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,469,000. Coatue Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dingdong (Cayman) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,870,000. Finally, Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

DDL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:DDL traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.75. 601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,553. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

