Coatue Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,119,614 Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,119,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC owned 2.96% of Singular Genomics Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

Shares of OMIC traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,897. The company has a quick ratio of 46.48, a current ratio of 46.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.54. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OMIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.