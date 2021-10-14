Coatue Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coatue Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,868,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 213,951 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 4.0% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned about 0.32% of The Walt Disney worth $1,031,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.18. The company had a trading volume of 158,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,481,632. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.12 and a 200 day moving average of $178.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $318.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.