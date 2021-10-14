Coatue Management LLC Sells 16,137 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Coatue Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,604,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,137 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Zillow Group worth $196,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $170.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.19.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,627. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 163.83 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.92 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

