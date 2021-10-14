Coatue Management LLC Sells 5,960,170 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Coatue Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,379,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960,170 shares during the quarter. XPeng comprises approximately 1.8% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coatue Management LLC owned about 1.29% of XPeng worth $461,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XPEV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in XPeng by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in XPeng by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 28,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, increased their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

XPEV traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.58. The stock had a trading volume of 98,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,458,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.88. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. As a group, analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

