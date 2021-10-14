Coatue Management LLC Takes $21.19 Million Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,265,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $21,193,000. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of MicroVision at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MicroVision by 293.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,908,000 after buying an additional 7,696,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroVision by 36.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,956,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $150,023,000 after buying an additional 2,375,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MicroVision by 111.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,967,000 after buying an additional 1,446,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MicroVision by 547.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 486,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MicroVision by 220.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 580,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,773,000 after buying an additional 399,444 shares in the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of MVIS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.71. 99,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,083,016. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.12 and a beta of 3.93. MicroVision, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

