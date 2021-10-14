Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $54.25 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 526,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,384,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,420,000 after purchasing an additional 226,575 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,998,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,489,000 after buying an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,993,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,965,000 after purchasing an additional 51,643 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,901,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,790,000 after acquiring an additional 77,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

