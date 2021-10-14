Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.76 Million

Brokerages expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to announce sales of $28.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.10 million. Codexis posted sales of $18.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year sales of $101.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $103.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $120.92 million, with estimates ranging from $110.90 million to $131.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%.

CDXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Codexis stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -81.57 and a beta of 1.29. Codexis has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis by 2,965.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Codexis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Codexis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

