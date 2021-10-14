Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.57.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 337,262 shares in the company, valued at $29,142,809.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 5.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 142.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Cognex by 75.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.25 and its 200 day moving average is $83.29. Cognex has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

