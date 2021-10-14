Coinsbit Token (CNB) Market Cap Hits $1.20 Million

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. During the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinsbit Token has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $225,408.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00045553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.18 or 0.00242137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00095862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

Coinsbit Token is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinsbit Token’s official website is coinsbit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

