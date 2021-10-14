Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,666,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 219,909 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.08% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $133,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,388 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.26. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

