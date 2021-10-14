Color Platform (CLR) Price Tops $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market cap of $219,583.92 and approximately $7.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $598.89 or 0.01037290 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.26 or 0.00336464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.65 or 0.00297302 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00036584 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002598 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

CLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

