ColossusXT (COLX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $3.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 68.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,226,034,366 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

