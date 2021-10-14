Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,027,240 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 33,786 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.0% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of Comcast worth $229,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 20,797,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,185,872,000 after purchasing an additional 939,574 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 624,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mirova boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 34,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 210,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 646,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,509,396. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $247.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.