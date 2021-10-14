Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Comerica by 6,812.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,340,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 8,150.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 525,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,697,000 after acquiring an additional 519,104 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $85.35.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

