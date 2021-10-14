Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 440 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after acquiring an additional 763,064 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Masimo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,939,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 971,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $223,221,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Masimo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 927,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Masimo by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 795,501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $182,418,000 after acquiring an additional 130,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.80.

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $278.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.59. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $288.27.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Masimo’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

