Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Critical Survey

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Meta Financial Group and Community Bank System, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 Community Bank System 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.71%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Risk and Volatility

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Bank System has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Community Bank System’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 25.19% 16.26% 1.82% Community Bank System 30.51% 9.37% 1.35%

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Meta Financial Group pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System pays out 53.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Bank System has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Community Bank System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Financial Group and Community Bank System’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 3.55 $104.72 million $2.43 24.40 Community Bank System $617.70 million 6.13 $164.68 million $3.23 21.76

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Financial Group. Community Bank System is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Community Bank System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Community Bank System on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises. The Employee Benefit Services segment provides employee benefit trust services, collective investment funds, fund administration, transfer agency, retirement plan and VEBA/HRA, and health savings account plan administration service, actuarial services, and healthcare consulting services. The All Other segment comprises of wealth management and insurance services. The company was founded on April 15, 1983 and is headquartered in DeWitt, NY.

