Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,338 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.75% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CHCT opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.44.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

