Comparing C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) & SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) and C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get SEGRO alerts:

This table compares SEGRO and C.P. Pokphand’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEGRO $554.36 million 31.06 $1.83 billion N/A N/A C.P. Pokphand $4.33 billion 0.81 $2.16 billion N/A N/A

C.P. Pokphand has higher revenue and earnings than SEGRO.

Volatility and Risk

SEGRO has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C.P. Pokphand has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of C.P. Pokphand shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SEGRO and C.P. Pokphand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEGRO N/A N/A N/A C.P. Pokphand N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SEGRO and C.P. Pokphand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEGRO 0 6 4 1 2.55 C.P. Pokphand 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEGRO presently has a consensus price target of $16.70, indicating a potential downside of 2.74%. Given SEGRO’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SEGRO is more favorable than C.P. Pokphand.

Summary

SEGRO beats C.P. Pokphand on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors. Its properties are located in and around major cities and at key transportation hubs in the UK and in seven other European countries.

About C.P. Pokphand

CP Pokphand Co. Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food. The Vietnam Agri-Food segment breeds, farms, and sells livestock and aquatic animals. The Investment and Property Holding segment manages and leases out residential and commercial projects. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.