Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $307.95 on Exchanges

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and approximately $133.26 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for about $307.95 or 0.00539931 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

