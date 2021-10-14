Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading 6.7% Higher

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 1,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 3,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51.

Concierge Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

