Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356,032 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.96% of Conduent worth $126,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Conduent by 39.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,453,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,032 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Conduent in the second quarter valued at $11,940,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conduent in the first quarter valued at $8,334,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Conduent in the second quarter valued at $4,439,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Conduent by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,636,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,203,000 after acquiring an additional 470,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNDT opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.85 and a beta of 1.92. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

