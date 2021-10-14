Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $21.55 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and approximately $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,225.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.10 or 0.06647600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.21 or 0.00318416 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $598.03 or 0.01045051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.60 or 0.00095418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.13 or 0.00470299 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.57 or 0.00340004 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.80 or 0.00300217 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

