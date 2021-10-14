Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) Trading Down 5%

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTC:CTGO)’s stock price was down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08.

About Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO)

Contango Ore, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska.

