Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.00

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and traded as low as $19.00. Contango Ore shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08.

Get Contango Ore alerts:

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Ore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.