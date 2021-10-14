Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.66.

NYSE:CLR opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Continental Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 154,484 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 155,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 154,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

