Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.03.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $52.34 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Continental Resources by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Continental Resources by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Continental Resources by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 172,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 56,047 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

