Contrasting Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Myriad Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners -22,474.87% N/A -2,097.27% Myriad Genetics -15.64% -4.29% -2.75%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Global WholeHealth Partners and Myriad Genetics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Myriad Genetics 1 3 0 0 1.75

Myriad Genetics has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential downside of 22.27%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Myriad Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and Myriad Genetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $40,000.00 577.68 -$9.03 million N/A N/A Myriad Genetics $638.60 million 3.98 -$44.20 million ($0.35) -93.11

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myriad Genetics.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global WholeHealth Partners Company Profile

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation manufactures and markets various in vitro diagnostic test kits in the United States. It offers rapid diagnostic tests, such as the CoVid-19 test, whole blood Ebola test, whole blood Zika test, whole blood rapid TB test, and various other tests for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Clemente, California.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients; and also includes corporate services. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

