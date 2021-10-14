Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Core Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Core Laboratories.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.85 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 25,252 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 318.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,177,000 after acquiring an additional 472,415 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLB opened at $30.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.19. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Core Laboratories (CLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.