Corra.Finance (CORA) Hits Market Cap of $5.68 Million

Corra.Finance (CURRENCY:CORA) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Corra.Finance coin can currently be purchased for $3.79 or 0.00006586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Corra.Finance has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and $107,977.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Corra.Finance has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070363 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00123281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00074281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,617.18 or 1.00202077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.17 or 0.06508003 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

