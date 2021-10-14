Cortex Market Cap Hits $40.25 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Cortex has a total market cap of $40.25 million and $6.13 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $136.26 or 0.00236615 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00096229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 184,799,813 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.