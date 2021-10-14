Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Gap Up to $74.39

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.39, but opened at $78.33. Cortexyme shares last traded at $78.01, with a volume of 660 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cortexyme from $75.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael J. Detke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total transaction of $88,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,247,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Cortexyme by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after buying an additional 275,089 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cortexyme by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,571,000 after buying an additional 109,706 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 1,469.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 62,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cortexyme by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after buying an additional 59,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cortexyme during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,953,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

