Coty Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 143,187 call options on the company. This is an increase of 793% compared to the typical volume of 16,034 call options.

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,466,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,283,522. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Coty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

