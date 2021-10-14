Covalent Price Reaches $1.26 on Top Exchanges (CQT)

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. During the last week, Covalent has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $62.42 million and $15.58 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002183 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00070075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00122190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00074501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,577.82 or 1.00024476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.71 or 0.06512271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

