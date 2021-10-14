Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Covestro in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.46 ($80.54).

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR 1COV opened at €58.78 ($69.15) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39. Covestro has a one year low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a one year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.11.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.