Covington Capital Management Acquires 2,868 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 118.7% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 23.4% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $2,463,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1,011.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Several research firms have commented on MU. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

